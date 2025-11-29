Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18 units impacted after fire at Coral Club Apartments

Manatee Fire Photo
BRADENTON, Fla. — On Friday, a three-story building at the Coral Club Apartments in Bradenton caught fire, prompting a multi-agency response led by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue. Crews arrived within two minutes to find heavy flames and smoke, but were able to extinguish the blaze in 30 minutes.

One person suffered minor injuries, no responders were hurt and several pets were rescued.

18 units were impacted, and damage is estimated at over $1 million.

The cause is under investigation, and the Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

