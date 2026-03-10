Officer involved in Bradenton shooting: Police

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are on the scene of an officer shooting that happened Tuesday morning in Bradenton.
According to Bradenton Police Department's release on March 10, an update will be provided shortly.
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is covering this incident.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
