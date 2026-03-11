17-year-old was injured in crash on Cranberry Boulevard in North Port: NPPD

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said a teen was injured in a crash at Cranberry Boulevard and Ridley Lane on Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old was attempting to cross the road at a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, NPPD said. The vehicle stayed at the scene.

Officials said the teen was flown to the hospital after being injured in the crash and is still being treated at the hospital.

Police are seeking information or video of the incident and urge anyone with information to call 941-429-7300 and reference case #26-018548.