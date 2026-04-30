2 arrested, charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Sarasota County: FHP

SARASOTA CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said two people were arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Sarasota County.

FHP said 59-year-old Joseph Younts and 55-year-old Kelly Black departed a Sarasota bar together in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler on April 12.

Younts was driving and Black was a passenger, per FHP.

While traveling on U.S. 41, FHP said the Jeep collided with a 28-year-old Venice man who was crossing the highway at the intersection of Seminole Drive.

The report said Younts drove away from the scene after the collision.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, per FHP.

After the collision, investigators determined Younts and Black attempted to tamper with and destroy evidence by concealing the Jeep, removing decals, and attempting to fix the damage, according to the report.

Troopers said they located the Jeep in a residential garage and arrested Younts and Black on April 30.

Younts is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with evidence, per FHP.

Officials said Black is charged with being an accessory after the fact.