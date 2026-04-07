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2 children on e-scooters hit by vehicle in North Port, police say

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NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police responded to a vehicle crash that left two children hospitalized on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle crash happened on April 7 at the intersection of Atwater Boulevard and Adderton Avenue, where a vehicle struck the two children who were riding their e-scooters.

North Port police said both children have been transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said commuters can expect delays in the area, and they consider an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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