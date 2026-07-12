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Sarasota County lifts burn ban after wildfire risk decreases

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SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County has lifted its burn ban after drought conditions improved and wildfire risk decreased, according to the Sarasota County Fire Department.

The burn ban officially ended Sunday after the Keech Byram Drought Index remained below 500 for seven consecutive days. Under Sarasota County code, the ban automatically goes into effect when the county’s KBDI reaches 500, according to a news release.

The restriction, in place since March 26, 2025, prohibited unpermitted open burns throughout Sarasota County.

Fire officials said they will continue monitoring conditions and reminded residents to follow local open burning rules and safety precautions to help prevent wildfires, per the release.

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