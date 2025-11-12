Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

58 slot machines seized in illegal gambling raid in Bradenton: MCSO

New Winners Circle Arcade
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
New Winners Circle Arcade
Posted
and last updated

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have seized more than 50 slot machines after shutting down an illegal gambling operation in Bradenton.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced Wednesday undercover detectives executed a search warrant on Nov. 10 at the New Winners Circle Arcade at 4307 26th Street West, after an investigation into illegal gambling activities.

According to MCSO, detectives confirmed the business was operating electronic slot and gaming machines in violation of state law.

MCSO said the following items were seized:

  • 58 slot machines (valued at about $290,000)
  • 51 computer towers (valued at about $15,300)
  • 1 DVR
  • $19,055 in cash

No one was arrested at the arcade on Monday, but the business owner is currently under investigation, MCSO said.

Authorities said the business was warned about the illegal operation, while receiving a cease-and-desist letter prior to the raid.

State report: Dementia patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him there alive

William Eugene Ray, who had dementia, got out of bed and left his room just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him: report

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.