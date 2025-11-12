58 slot machines seized in illegal gambling raid in Bradenton: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have seized more than 50 slot machines after shutting down an illegal gambling operation in Bradenton.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced Wednesday undercover detectives executed a search warrant on Nov. 10 at the New Winners Circle Arcade at 4307 26th Street West, after an investigation into illegal gambling activities.

According to MCSO, detectives confirmed the business was operating electronic slot and gaming machines in violation of state law.

MCSO said the following items were seized:

58 slot machines (valued at about $290,000)

51 computer towers (valued at about $15,300)

1 DVR

$19,055 in cash

No one was arrested at the arcade on Monday, but the business owner is currently under investigation, MCSO said.

Authorities said the business was warned about the illegal operation, while receiving a cease-and-desist letter prior to the raid.