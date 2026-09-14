6-year-old boy in critical condition after near-drowning at Bradenton home: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a near-drowning incident at a Bradenton home Sunday night, according to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD).

Officers responded around 9:06 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 3500 block of 24th Avenue West following reports of a child found unresponsive in a pool, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, family members were performing life-saving measures on the child, police said.

Emergency crews took over resuscitation efforts before the boy was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, per the release.

The child remained in critical condition Monday, BPD said.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said no criminal charges have been filed at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

"Our thoughts are with the child and his family during this difficult time. This incident serves as a vital reminder of how quickly water emergencies can occur, even in familiar environments," BPD said in a statement. "We cannot emphasize strongly enough the critical importance of water safety and maintaining constant, undivided supervision around pools."