Woman arrested for cocaine trafficking, other drug charges in Sarasota: police

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Department said they arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after an annonymous tip led to a search warrant of her home.

On Sept. 2, police executed a search warrant at the home of Lashay A. Smith, 58, at the 3100 block of Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota. Police said Smith was the only person home when they executed the search warrant.

During the search, detectives said they found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, morphine, among other substances, and around $800 in cash.

Police said they also found a variety of clear sandwich and Ziploc style bags, scales, razors, and cocaine residue in the apartment.

Sarasota police arrested Smith, and officers took her to the Sarasota County Jail. She was later released on a $26,000 bond.

Smith faces charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.