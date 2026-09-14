Wimauma man dies after van crashes into semi-trailer on U.S. Highway 41: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Wimauma man died after his van crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer Monday morning in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and South Dock Street, troopers said.

According to FHP, a 2021 Ford van driven by a 34-year-old Wimauma man was traveling south on U.S. Highway 41.

A semi-truck driven by a 53-year-old Naples man was stopped at a stop sign on South Dock Street before turning right onto southbound U.S. Highway 41, troopers said.

As the semi accelerated in the right lane, the van collided with the rear trailer portion of the truck, according to FHP.

The van driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, FHP said.

The semi-truck driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.