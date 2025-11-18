Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Bayshore HS football assistant coach arrested for soliciting sexual battery: MCSO

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
WFTS
Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
Posted

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said a 42-year-old high school football coach was arrested for soliciting sexual contact with a female student.

MCSO said a parent of a 16-year-old student reported to officials that Lagarius Spikes made sexually explicit comments to the student, solicited sex while in his office and later sent additional explicit text messages.

Spikes is an assistant football coach at Bayshore High School in Bradenton, according to deputies.

Detectives gathered evidence and established probable cause to arrest and charge Spikes with soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure, per the report.

Deputies said Spikes was arrested on the morning of Nov. 18 at his home in Palmetto.

This is an ongoing investigation.

'They failed my son': Florida mother continues legal push for accountability after son died in prison cell

A Florida mother is demanding answers, claiming in a lawsuit that her son was killed in a state prison, but no one is being held accountable for his death.

Mother continues legal push for accountability after son died in prison cell

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.