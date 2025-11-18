Bayshore HS football assistant coach arrested for soliciting sexual battery: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said a 42-year-old high school football coach was arrested for soliciting sexual contact with a female student.

MCSO said a parent of a 16-year-old student reported to officials that Lagarius Spikes made sexually explicit comments to the student, solicited sex while in his office and later sent additional explicit text messages.

Spikes is an assistant football coach at Bayshore High School in Bradenton, according to deputies.

Detectives gathered evidence and established probable cause to arrest and charge Spikes with soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure, per the report.

Deputies said Spikes was arrested on the morning of Nov. 18 at his home in Palmetto.

This is an ongoing investigation.