Sarasota deputies warn of scam targeting domestic violence victims

SARASOTA, Fla. — According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies are warning domestic violence victims about a scam in which callers impersonate deputies and demand money with false promises to keep loved ones out of jail.

Officials said scammers have posed as sergeants and lieutenants, pressuring victims to send payments either online or through unusual methods, such as wiring funds via a Walgreens barcode.

In one case, an alert store clerk prevented a victim from sending money, while in another, a victim was deceived into wiring funds, believing a spouse would avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the scam’s tactics resemble past schemes, relying on fear and false urgency to trick victims into handing over money.

Authorities are asking anyone who receives such demands to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.