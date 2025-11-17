Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Gas leak in Sarasota closes off city area: Police

Gas leak in Sarasota closes off city area: Police
Sarasota Police Department
Gas leak in Sarasota closes off city area: Police
Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is asking drivers to avoid the area between Cleveland Drive and Harrison Drive as officials respond to a gas leak.

Police said the gas leak is in the 800 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive in Sarasota. The area is expected to remain closed for an extended period.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

An 84-year-old Citrus County beekeeper is fighting to recover 20 active beehives that were taken from his property months ago, leaving him without his main source of income and removing up to 2 million bees from the local ecosystem.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.