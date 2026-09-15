Bradenton Beach officer injured in DUI crash

BRADENTON BEACH, FLA. — A Bradenton Beach police officer was injured in a DUI crash on Saturday, officials said.
Upon finishing his shift this past Saturday night, Officer “Johnny T” Tsakiri was hit by a drunk driver at the intersection of Cortez Road and 75th Street West, the Bradenton Beach Police Department (BBPD) said.
Tsakiri received minor scratches and bruises from the deployed airbags in his patrol car.
He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
The driver of the other vehicle was arrested for DUI. A BBPD Facebook post did not identify the driver.
The incident is yet another example of the dangers of drinking and driving, BBPD officials said.
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