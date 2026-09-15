MCSO vs gator: 'This is a job for a trapper'

MANATEE COUNTY, FLA. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a call about an alligator in a homeowner’s backyard.
What deputies thought originally was a 4- to 5 -foot gator was actually 8 feet 4 inches long, according to the MCSO.
The MCSO was recently called to a homeowner’s residence after the feisty reptile was spotted in their backyard.
After assessing the situation, one of the deputies said, “This is a job for a trapper."
A state trapper secured the alligator, which was later relocated.
Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers
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