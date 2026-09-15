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MCSO vs gator: 'This is a job for a trapper'

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Manatee County Sheriff's Office
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MCSO GATOR
Posted

MANATEE COUNTY, FLA. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a call about an alligator in a homeowner’s backyard.

What deputies thought originally was a 4- to 5 -foot gator was actually 8 feet 4 inches long, according to the MCSO.

The MCSO was recently called to a homeowner’s residence after the feisty reptile was spotted in their backyard.

After assessing the situation, one of the deputies said, “This is a job for a trapper."

A state trapper secured the alligator, which was later relocated.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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