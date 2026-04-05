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Bradenton man dies after SUV crash in Manatee County

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BRADENTON, Fla. — A 61-year-old Bradenton man died after losing control of his SUV and crashing into a tree in Manatee County on Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near 9th Street East and 51st Avenue East, per FHP.

Troopers said the man was traveling north on 9th Street East when the SUV veered right, went onto the grass shoulder, and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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