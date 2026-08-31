Bradenton man extradited from Hungary on child exploitation charge: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man who fled to Hungary to avoid arrest in 2022 has been extradited back to Florida on child exploitation charges, the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said.

48-year-old Csaba Nemeth, a dual citizen of the United States and Hungary, was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Because investigators determined Nemeth possessed more than 10 CSAM files, the charge was upgraded to a second-degree felony, according to a news release.

BPD said 15 local, federal and international law enforcement agencies partnered to take Nemeth into custody and return him to Manatee County.

Nemeth is the first Hungarian citizen in more than 25 years who was allowed to be extradited to the United States, per the release.

In September 2022, based on a CyberTipline report, detectives obtained a search warrant for Nemeth's home and seized multiple electronic devices, BPD said. They discovered more than 10 videos containing CSAM and obtained an arrest warrant.

Police could not locate Nemeth at the time, until the FBI Sarasota Suncoast Child Exploitation Task Force tracked him to Hungary. A federal arrest warrant was obtained for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, BPD said.

FBI task force special agents escorted Nemeth back to Florida on Friday. He is being held at the Manatee County Jail on a $650,000 bond, per the release.