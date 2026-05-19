Bradenton man faces life in prison after convicted of shooting man five times: SAO

BRADENTON, FLA. — A Bradenton man faces life in prison after he was convicted of shooting a victim five times during an attempted robbery in 2023.

A jury found Leonard Allen Lafleur Jr., 23, trial of attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm after the trial ended on May 14.

He could receive a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, according to the State Attorney’s Office 12th Judicial Circuit, (SAO).

The minimum mandatory sentence is 25 years.

The crime occurred on Oct. 14, 2023, which was investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

According to the SAO, LaFleur fired 15 shots at the victim, striking him five times in the arms and legs as he tried to hide in a nearby wooded area.

The victim survived the shooting but still suffers from the injuries more than two years later, according to the SAO.

“This case highlights the importance of community involvement and a willingness to provide information to law enforcement as a witness cooperated with law enforcement to identify the defendant and provide witness testimony,” said Assistant State Attorney Dickey Hough. “Without this witness involvement, the defendant may have never been identified and brought to justice."

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

For more information, contact Hough at 941-747-3077.