Jamal Crook named principal of Booker High School

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools has appointed Jamal Crook as the new principal of Booker High School, effective June 1.

Crook holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Murray State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Saint Leo University, Sarasota County Schools said. His certifications include biology for grades 6-12, educational leadership, prekindergarten/primary education, and school principal for all levels.

“I am humbled to serve as the new principal of Booker High School,” said Crook. “I am committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and academic excellence for all students, teachers, and staff members. It will be an honor to build upon – and forge new – milestones with such a dynamic school community. I look forward to partnering with all community members and stakeholders to support the success and wellbeing of our students.”

Before his new role, Crook served as principal of Buchanan Middle School in Tampa since July 2022. He has also been an assistant principal at Bloomingdale High School and Ben Hill Middle School, the principal of NLT Academy, an adjunct professor at West Liberty University, and an executive leadership coach for the Union Local School District in Ohio.