Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder in 2023 Bradenton shooting: State Attorney

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A jury convicted a man of attempted murder after an attempted robbery in 2023 led to a man being shot multiple times.

Leonard Allen Lafleur Jr. was convicted in a jury trial on May 14 of attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm, Twelfth Circuit State Attorney Ed. Brodsky said.

The incident happened on Oct. 14, 2023 in the 100 block of 61st Avenue East in Bradenton. Court records said Lafleur Jr. attempted to rob a man after a potential drug deal and fired 15 rounds, striking the victim five times in the arms and legs. The man survived the shooting.

The crime carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.