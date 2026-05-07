Sarasota teen TikTok influencer arrested on 15 counts of possession of child abuse material: SCSO

FLORIDA — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said it has arrested an 18-year-old for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Mason Hull, 18, was arrested on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material following the forensic examination of his mobile phone.

SCSO said investigators found images and videos on his mobile device depicting female children between the ages of 8 to 15-years-old.

Hull is a known social media influencer. SCSO said due to the suspect’s significant social media presence, anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the SCSO Investigations Bureau at (941) 861-4900.