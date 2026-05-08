Middle school teacher arrested for inappropriately touching students: North Port police

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) arrested a 37-year-old Woodland Middle School teacher, who is accused of inappropriately touching students.

Bryan Clum was arrested on May 8 on three felony charges related to inappropriate touching. He is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond, according to NPPD.

"Our hearts are with the students impacted by this case and their families," said Chief Todd Garrison. "These situations are incredibly difficult, and we want victims to know they will be heard, supported, and taken seriously. We also encourage anyone who may have experienced inappropriate behavior involving this individual to come forward and speak with investigators."

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Connor said, "Upon receiving these allegations, we worked closely with the North Port Police Department throughout this investigation. Our number one responsibility is, and always will be, protecting the safety and security of our students."

Connor added, "Any allegation of inappropriate behavior involving students is taken extremely seriously and will not be tolerated. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as this investigation moves forward."

The investigation is ongoing, as NPPD encourages anyone with additional information to contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.