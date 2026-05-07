Bradenton Beach City Commission rejects Manatee County Sheriff's Office $1.35 million law enforcement services

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — During special meeting on May 7, the Bradenton Beach City Commission unanimously declined the Manatee County Sheriff's Office $1.35 million to help provide the city's law enforcement services.
According to officials, the Bradenton Beach Police Department will remain the city’s law enforcement agency.
Officials cited the decision came after much public support.
Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.
'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center