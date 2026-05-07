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Bradenton Beach City Commission rejects Manatee County Sheriff's Office $1.35 million law enforcement services

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BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — During special meeting on May 7, the Bradenton Beach City Commission unanimously declined the Manatee County Sheriff's Office $1.35 million to help provide the city's law enforcement services.

According to officials, the Bradenton Beach Police Department will remain the city’s law enforcement agency.

Officials cited the decision came after much public support.

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