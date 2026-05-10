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One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sarasota County: FHP

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Florida Highway Patrol
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Posted

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — One person died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:12 a.m. when the vehicle struck a pole on southbound I-75 near mile marker 202.

One fatality has been confirmed, according to a news release.

FHP said the right outside lane on southbound I-75 remains closed at mile marker 202. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

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