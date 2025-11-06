Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after crash in Nokomis: SCSO

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials advise drivers to avoid South Tamiami Trail in Nokomis on Thursday as a fatal crash is investigated.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said it is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a crash into a structure at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Colonial Lane East in Nokomis.

One person was pronounced deceased. Two additional people have been transported to the hospital for further treatment, SCSO said.

Two southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail are closed while the crash is investigated.

