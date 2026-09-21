Breeze bus crashes into State College of Florida sign; 7 injured in Sarasota County: SCSO

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Seven people were injured after a Breeze bus collided with another vehicle before crashing into a monument sign at the State College of Florida campus in south Sarasota County, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Deputies said the collision involved a Breeze bus and another vehicle at 8000 S. Tamiami Trail. Following the crash, the bus struck the State College of Florida monument sign.

According to the sheriff's office, seven injuries were reported.

Three people were taken to Wellen Park Emergency Room, and one person was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.

One person refused treatment, while two others were evaluated and released at the scene, deputies said.

No road closures were reported following the crash.