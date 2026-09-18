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North Port police patrol car hit on I-75

North Port police patrol car hit on I-75
North Port Police Department
North Port police patrol car hit on I-75
North Port police patrol car hit on I-75
Posted

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said one of its patrol cars was hit on I-75 on Thursday night.

Police said an officer was out of his vehicle assisting people involved in a crash when another vehicle slammed into his patrol car.

WATCH: North Port police patrol car hit on I-75

North Port police patrol car hit on I-75

NPPD reminded drivers to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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