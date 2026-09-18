NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said one of its patrol cars was hit on I-75 on Thursday night.

Police said an officer was out of his vehicle assisting people involved in a crash when another vehicle slammed into his patrol car.

WATCH: North Port police patrol car hit on I-75

North Port police patrol car hit on I-75

NPPD reminded drivers to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights.