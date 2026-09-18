NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said one of its patrol cars was hit on I-75 on Thursday night.
Police said an officer was out of his vehicle assisting people involved in a crash when another vehicle slammed into his patrol car.
WATCH: North Port police patrol car hit on I-75
NPPD reminded drivers to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights.
Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers
Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.