Man arrested for murder after woman found dead outside Bradenton home: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman was found dead outside a Bradenton home late Thursday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Deputies responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 5100 block of 14th Street West, where they found a deceased adult woman outside, according to a news release.

Investigators said the woman showed signs of homicidal violence.

The suspect, identified as Rodney Booth, 64, was also located at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Booth with murder, per the release.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.