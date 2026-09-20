SARASOTA, Fla. — A Plant City man is crediting his smartwatch with saving his life after what he describes as a serious bike accident during a family vacation in Sarasota.

Terry Williams, 69, said he was out for his morning bike ride near Mote Marine on August 2 when he fell. Williams said he was alone and, according to his family, underneath his helmet, his brain was bleeding.

Williams said he wasn't able to call for help — but his smartwatch did it for him.

'It saved my life': Plant City man credits smartwatch after Sarasota bike accident

"I fell down and evidently it saved my life because the guy came up and called 911," Williams said. "But they said they've already dispatched somebody on the call and sure enough they showed up."

Minutes that mattered

Williams' son, Trevor, said his father's smartwatch automatically detected the fall and called emergency services.

"First responders at Sarasota Fire Department Station 3 called and when they got to the scene they noticed that his shoulder looked messed up and his leg was broken, but what we didn't know or what they didn't know is that he had a subdural hematoma," Trevor Williams said.

Williams' family said medical experts told them a subdural hematoma is bleeding in the brain that requires immediate medical attention.

The family said a passerby on their way to work stopped when they saw Williams lying beside his bike. According to the family, by the time the passerby went to call 911, the ambulance was already rounding the corner.

"ICU told us that was probably about as fast as you could go from the injury into the surgery, and that is what saved his life, the quickness that the smartwatch called emergency services," Trevor said.

According to the family, Williams was rushed into emergency brain surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Trevor said there wasn't a scratch on his helmet, but the internal injuries were life-threatening.

A family's worst nightmare

Back at the family's vacation rental on Lido Key, Trevor said his mother received a call no one wants to get.

"My mom busted through the door. I can still hear the sound of her voice saying your dad's been in an accident, and the ICU nurse was on the other end of the phone talking to her through his watch," Trevor said.

Trevor said hospital staff were able to use Williams' smartwatch to contact his wife and let her know he was in surgery.

Road to recovery

According to the family, after 21 days in the hospital and rehabilitation at Florida Rehabilitation Hospital in Tampa, Williams walked out on September 1 — exactly one month after his accident.

"The first 30 days was a long road, but things happened really quickly," Trevor said.

Williams said he is still using a walker but says every day is getting better. Williams described himself as an avid cyclist who typically rode 40 to 50 miles at a time. He said he's looking forward to getting back on his bike.

"Yep, I'll be glued to this watch and have it on every day," Williams said.

A life-saving message

The Williams family said they want others to learn from their experience.

"If it wasn't for the watch, I know the employee at Mote Marine would have saved his life. I definitely know that the first responders out of Saint Armand's Circle saved his life, so we appreciate them. Everybody at Sarasota Memorial, Florida Rehab Hospital," Trevor said.

In a statement to Tampa Bay 28, Sarasota Fire Department said they are grateful Williams is doing well and that their crews were able to provide care to increase his chances of a healthy recovery.

Williams' advice: check your device settings and make sure fall detection is turned on. He also recommends ensuring emergency contacts are up to date.

"Just make sure if you got one, make sure it's all turned on, you know, activated," Williams said.