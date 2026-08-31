Sarasota police issue 4 school-zone speeding violations to same driver

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones after the same vehicle was caught speeding four times in four days, according to the Sarasota Police Department (SPD).

Automated cameras recorded the vehicle traveling 83 mph in a 40 mph school zone during one of the violations. The other incidents showed the vehicle traveling 54 mph in a 45 mph zone, 65 mph in a 40 mph zone and 62 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to a Facebook post.

Police said the registered owner received four $100 notices of violation — one for each incident. If the notices are not paid, each violation can become a $206 uniform traffic citation, the post said.

SPD said its School Speed Zone Safety Program issues violations when a driver exceeds the flashing school-zone speed limit by more than 10 mph while warning lights are active. During school-day enforcement periods when the lights are not flashing, citations can still be issued for speeds more than 10 mph over the regular posted speed limit.

Additional information about the program is available on the Sarasota Police Department website.