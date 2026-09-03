Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Sarasota police asking for help to solve 9-year cold case

Jabez Spann went missing on Sept. 4, 2017
SPANN.png
Sarasota Police Department
Jabez Spann
SPANN.png
Posted

SARASOTA, FLA. — It’s been nine years since 14-year-old Jabez Spann was last seen in Sarasota and police detectives are asking the public for help.

Spann went missing on Sept. 4, 2017, nearly a year and a half before his skeletal remains were found on Feb. 19, 2019.

The Sarasota Police Department believes the teenager may have witnessed a murder before his disappearance.

According to the SPD, a witness named Reginald Parker witnessed a murder on Aug. 28, 2017, and said he saw Spann at the scene.

If you have information about Jabez's disappearance or death, please call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6067.  

Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack

A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.

Physician suffers heart attack at age 44

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.