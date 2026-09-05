Partial human remains of woman found near Sunshine Skyway Bridge: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating after partial human remains were recovered from the water near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) received a report around 7:48 a.m. that a body had washed ashore along the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 near the bridge.

Deputies and detectives responded to the scene and confirmed the remains are those of an adult woman, MCSO said in a news release.

Investigators said additional identifying information, including the woman's age and physical characteristics, is not available at this time.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not been determined. Detectives believe she may have been in the water for several days.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to help determine the cause and manner of death and assist investigators in identifying the woman.

Anyone with information about a missing adult woman or details related to the investigation is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.