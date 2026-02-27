Woman and 2 children found dead inside Lakewood Ranch home; investigation underway: MCSO

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating the deaths of a woman and two children found inside a Lakewood Ranch home.

MCSO deputies responded to the residence in the 8200 block of Pavia Way around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 after receiving a call from the homeowner who requested a welfare check.

Deputies determined from the circumstances when they arrived to enter the home, where they found the woman and two children deceased.

MCSO said there is no active threat to the community.

This case remains active and ongoing. And the medical examiner will determine the official causes and manner of death.