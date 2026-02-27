Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Woman and 2 children found dead inside Lakewood Ranch home; investigation underway: MCSO

Covering_Manatee.png
WFTS
Covering_Manatee.png
Posted
and last updated

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating the deaths of a woman and two children found inside a Lakewood Ranch home.

MCSO deputies responded to the residence in the 8200 block of Pavia Way around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 after receiving a call from the homeowner who requested a welfare check.

Deputies determined from the circumstances when they arrived to enter the home, where they found the woman and two children deceased.

MCSO said there is no active threat to the community.

This case remains active and ongoing. And the medical examiner will determine the official causes and manner of death.

Florida school speed zone cameras are ripping drivers off says local magistrate

A Hillsborough County magistrate who spent months ruling on school speed zone camera cases is now blowing the whistle on Florida's controversial new camera program.

Florida school speed zone cameras ripping drivers off says county magistrate who ruled on hundreds of cases

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.