Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Do you know this pig? Sarasota police looking for owner of nearly 100-pound swine

pig in Sarasota police
Sarasota Police Department
pig in Sarasota police
Posted
and last updated

SARASOTA, Fla. — There's a pig lost in the city and Sarasota Police Department (SPD) want to reconnect the four-legged animal with its owner.

SPD announced via a Facebook post on Feb. 26 it received call Thursday night around 1:30 a.m. about a pig in the road on 4th Street between Lemon Avenue and Central Avenue.

Officers located the spotted pot belly pig, which weighs about 100 pounds.

SPD said the pig does not have a collar or any kind of owner identification.

Police are urging the public to help find the owner of the pig. If you have information, please contact Sarasota County Animal Services at 941-861-9500.

Florida school speed zone cameras are ripping drivers off says local magistrate

A Hillsborough County magistrate who spent months ruling on school speed zone camera cases is now blowing the whistle on Florida's controversial new camera program.

Florida school speed zone cameras ripping drivers off says county magistrate who ruled on hundreds of cases

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.