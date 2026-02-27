Do you know this pig? Sarasota police looking for owner of nearly 100-pound swine

SARASOTA, Fla. — There's a pig lost in the city and Sarasota Police Department (SPD) want to reconnect the four-legged animal with its owner.

SPD announced via a Facebook post on Feb. 26 it received call Thursday night around 1:30 a.m. about a pig in the road on 4th Street between Lemon Avenue and Central Avenue.

Officers located the spotted pot belly pig, which weighs about 100 pounds.

SPD said the pig does not have a collar or any kind of owner identification.

Police are urging the public to help find the owner of the pig. If you have information, please contact Sarasota County Animal Services at 941-861-9500.