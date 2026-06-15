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Crash blocking two lanes on I-75 in Bradenton: FDOT

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BRADENTON, FLA. — A multi-vehicle crash has blocked two right lanes on southbound Interstate 75 in Bradenton, transportation officials said.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash near University Parkway at mile-marker 215.

Two right lanes are blocked.

No other information was available.

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

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