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Shooting at Venice apartment complex under investigation: VPD

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VENICE, Fla. — The Venice Police Department (VPD) said officers are investigating an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

VPD said the shooting happened at the Maren Apartment Complex on Vistera Boulevard on July 1.

Officials said all parties have been accounted for, and this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

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