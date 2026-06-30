Sarasota sheriff searching for missing endangered woman with dementia

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota County woman with possible dementia walked away from her senior living facility Tuesday morning, and deputies are asking the public to help find her.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Barbara Carol Hamilton was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Best Care Senior Living Facility, located at 4450 Eighth St. in Sarasota.

Deputies said Hamilton left the facility on foot in an unknown direction. Investigators believe she may be in the beginning stages of dementia.

Hamilton is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a gray jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information about Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Front Desk at 941-861-4260.