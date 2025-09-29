Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Death investigation underway after woman found dead with injuries inconsistent with crash: Bradenton police

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at the scene of a traffic crash, with injuries inconsistent with the crash.

BPD said officers responded to reports of a traffic crash in the 2100 block of 8th Ave E. around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and found a middle-aged woman suffering from extensive injuries inconsistent with the crash.

Police said the woman died at the scene. BPD detectives and the Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit have taken over the investigation, and the homicide appears to be an isolated incident, according to police.

BPD is asking anyone with information about this case to contact authorities or submit tips anonymously to manateecrimestoppers.com.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

