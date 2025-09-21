SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An unidentified man died Sunday afternoon after being pulled from the Gulf water near Beach Access 9 on Siesta Key, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Deputies investigating unidentified man’s death near Siesta Key

Deputies said emergency crews were called to 514 Beach Road around 2:21 p.m. after nearby civilians pulled the unresponsive swimmer from the water. First responders performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, deputies said they are working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online.