Investigation launched after deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has launched an investigation following a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened in the 5000 block of Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota, according to SCSO.
Officials said, "For your safety, please avoid the area."
This a developing story. Please check back with Tampa Bay 28 as we continue to update this story.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed
Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed