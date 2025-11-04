Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Investigation launched after deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota: SCSO

Sarasota shooting on Central Parkway
WFTS
Sarasota shooting on Central Parkway
Posted
and last updated

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has launched an investigation following a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota, according to SCSO.

Officials said, "For your safety, please avoid the area."

This a developing story. Please check back with Tampa Bay 28 as we continue to update this story.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.