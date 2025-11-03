Food banks provide support as Sarasota County neighbors face SNAP uncertainty

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Chantille Manuel recognizes how far she’s come as she settles into her new small business in Venice.

“I just opened Oct. 1, so I just graduated school in January,” said Manuel. “I have five years in recovery, and at one point, I just never thought that that would happen.”

But as the calendar flipped to November, millions of Americans like Manuel faced a new challenge: the uncertainty of SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

“To take what little bit of help that I have, it just makes it so much harder,” she said.

Manuel explained just how crucial those benefits are not just month to month, but day to day.

“Right now, I’m homeless and trying to get this business up and off the ground because I have to make choices of where to put money,” said Manuel.

Over in Sarasota, All Faiths Food Bank serves a big need.

“We calculate that between Sarasota and DeSoto counties, which is the territory that we cover with our food bank, there are roughly 20,000 units who are currently on SNAP benefits,” said Nelle Miller, the President and CEO of All Faiths Food Bank. “Out of those, roughly 6,000 currently come to the food bank. We know that there are 14,000 potential families in this area who could be without food as of right now.”

Miller walked Tampa Bay 28 through their facility as they stand ready to help people in the community.

“We have extra boxes of food that we don’t normally have with us on the trucks so that we never send somebody away empty handed,” said Miller.

But, Miller said, the community is rising to the occasion to help neighbors in need.

“We’re getting phone calls, and we’re getting deliveries, and we’re ordering more food, and we’re doing everything we possibly can to meet the extra need,” said Miller.

If you’re looking for ways to help, Miller said the best things you can do are either volunteer your time or make a monetary donation.

While families wait for a solution, some are left making tough choices.

“Today it’s like honestly put gas in my car or go get something to eat,” said Manuel. “I don’t have the money to do both.”