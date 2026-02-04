Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DeSantis holds roundtable on AI at New College of Florida

DeSantis
John Raoux/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks and answers questions at a news conference, Sept. 16, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.
DeSantis
Posted
and last updated

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable discussion in Sarasota on Wednesday morning.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in the College Hall at New College of Florida.

No further information has been announced about the event.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

