North Port lifeguard arrested for sexual battery on 13-year-old girl: SCSO

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old North Port lifeguard faces multiple charges of sexual battery on a minor, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced Tuesday.

SCSO deputies found a black Toyota Scion illegally parked after 2 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the Manasota Key parking lot after posted hours, per the report.

SCSO said deputies found Ian James Inman and the 13-year-old girl both unclothed and determined through their investigation that Inman and the minor had engaged in sexual activity.

Deputies arrested Inman, who is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a minor, per the report.

He is in custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

SCSO said Inman is employed as a lifeguard for North Port Aquatic Center, and deputies are asking anyone who may be a victim of Inman to contact the Special Victims Unit at 941-861-4900.

The investigation is ongoing.

