Suspect in custody after shooting near a Lowe's in Sarasota: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a suspect is in custody after a shooting incident near a Lowe's Home Improvement store on Tuesday afternoon.

SCSO said deputies responded to a shooting incident in the area of the Lowe's located at 4020 Central Sarasota Parkway.

According to the report, one victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries.

Deputies said the suspect initially fled the area, but was located and placed into custody after a short search.

SCSO said the shooting was an isolated domestic incident and there is currently no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

