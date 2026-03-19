DeSantis signs bill that could sink Terra Ceia cruise port proposal

BRADENTON, Fla. — A controversial proposal to build a cruise ship terminal in Terra Ceia is now facing a major obstacle after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law restricting dredging in the area.

The bill limits dredging in the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve, a key step that would have been required to build a deepwater channel for large cruise ships near the south side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Speaking at a bill signing ceremony in Bradenton, DeSantis said the project would have dramatically changed the area and isn’t needed.

“There’s not really a need to add another port in the middle of a conserved area and aquatic preserve, especially given that Tampa Bay is already home to three deepwater ports, including Seaport Manatee right here in Manatee County,” the governor said.

DeSantis and other state leaders emphasized that while they support Florida’s cruise industry, they believe Terra Ceia is the wrong location.

“I cannot think of a worse place in Florida for a mega-cruise ship terminal to be than in Terra Ceia,” said Rep. Will Robinson, a Republican from Bradenton.

The plan for a cruise terminal on Rattlesnake Key in Terra Ceia had sparked strong backlash from nearby homeowners and environmental groups.

Environmental advocates say the preserve plays a vital role in the larger Tampa Bay estuary and warned the impacts of dredging could extend far beyond the immediate area.

Justin Tramble, with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, said the ecological value of Terra Ceia cannot be overstated.

“The Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve has such significant ecological value to the Tampa Bay estuary,” Tramble said. “It’s hard to understate the negative impacts that a cruise port being dropped into that area would have.”

WFTS

Tramble also credited strong public opposition for helping push the issue to the forefront in Tallahassee.

“The Tampa Bay community has very loudly rejected this idea,” he said. “And what happened shows that our elected officials have heard that.”

Still, he warned that the issue may not be settled.

“It’s super important for us as a community to stay engaged, stay vigilant,” Tramble said. “This is a long-term fight.”

As of now, developers have not publicly responded to the bill signing, but Tramble said the company behind the idea, SSA Marine, could still submit an application.

The new law takes effect July 1.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.