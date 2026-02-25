Indiana woman wanted for reckless homicide arrested in Florida

VENICE, Fla. — An Indiana woman wanted on a reckless homicide charge was found and arrested in Florida.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said it has arrested Adria Wilkerson, 31. She was wanted on charges related to a fatal crash in Indiana on Oct. 1.
SCSO said they were alerted to locate Wilkerson on Feb. 17. Investigators found Wilkerson at a relative's home in Venice.
Investigators set up surveillance near the home and saw Wilkerson in a vehicle driven by a relative. SCSO said a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and Wilkerson was arrested.
Wilkerson is being held at the Sarasota Correctional Facility and is awaiting extradition back to Indiana.
