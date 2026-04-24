Driver sought in hit-and-run of school bus with 15 students in Myakka City: FHP

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Authorities are looking to find the driver suspected in a hit-and-run of a school bus carrying 15 students in Manatee County.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. on April 24 at the intersection of Betts Road and 103rd Avenue East.

No students were harmed.

FHP said the school bus was heading northbound on Betts Road, north of 103rd Ave East, as a white work truck was heading southbound on Betts Road, approaching the intersection with 103rd Avenue East.

The school bus stopped with its red lights on in order to pick up a student, when the truck failed to stop and collided with the left side of the school bus' stop sign, according to FHP's report.

The truck then headed southbound on Betts Road following collision.

FHP is asking anyone with information to contact deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.