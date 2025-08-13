Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Family of missing teenager found in Manatee County spoke about his death

Giovanni Pelletier family
Posted
and last updated
  • The family of an 18-year-old found dead in a Manatee County retention pond spoke out about his death.
  • The Manatee County Sheriff's Office found Giovanni Pelletier off of I-75 and State Road 70 on Friday, Aug. 8.

  • We are the Essentials is an organization of private investigators that helped search for missing people, and they took on this case and helped look for him.
  • Giovanni is from North Carolina and vanished while vacationing in Englewood.
  • The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are still unclear.

