Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Fatal crash shuts down northbound lanes of U.S. 41 in Palmetto: FHP

fatal palmetto.png
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
fatal palmetto.png
Posted
and last updated

PALMETTO, FLA. — A fatal traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 in Palmetto.

The crash, which involved a semi truck and pick up truck, also has closed the northbound ramp to Interstate 275, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash has shut down all northbound lanes of U.S. 41.

The crash is currently under investigation,

'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.

Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.