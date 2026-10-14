Fatal crash shuts down northbound lanes of U.S. 41 in Palmetto: FHP

PALMETTO, FLA. — A fatal traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 in Palmetto.
The crash, which involved a semi truck and pick up truck, also has closed the northbound ramp to Interstate 275, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal crash has shut down all northbound lanes of U.S. 41.
The crash is currently under investigation,
'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County
A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.
Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County