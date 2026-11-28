SARASOTA, Fla. — Screaming fans, bright lights and a crowd ready to cheer are nothing new for Riverview High School cheerleaders.

But for eight seniors, their next crowd will number in the millions.

WATCH NOW: Riverview cheerleaders’ dream parade performance delayed by weather, bringing unexpected costs

Riverview cheerleaders’ dream parade performance delayed by weather, bringing unexpected costs

The cheerleaders traveled to New York to perform with Spirit of America after spending weeks preparing for the opportunity and fundraising thousands of dollars each to make the trip.

Then, weather changed their plans.

The parade was postponed until Saturday, extending the group’s stay in New York and giving the cheerleaders more time to practice before one of the biggest performances of their cheerleading careers.

Their coach said she was grateful organizers made the decision because she had concerns about the girls performing in the poor weather conditions.

“I did have big concern for their health out there in that kind of weather,” she said. “They aren't allowed to wear any jackets or anything or even a clear raincoat over top of their uniforms.”

For the cheerleaders, the unexpected extra practice time has helped them feel even more prepared.

“We got to rework everything and we just feel a little even more put together than we did originally,” one cheerleader said. “We are ready for tomorrow for sure.”

RHS Cheer Riverview High School cheerleaders head to New York City after weeks of practice and fundraising to make the trip possible.

A dream years in the making

The seniors will perform with Spirit of America in front of the crowds lining the parade route and millions more watching from home.

For some of the girls, it's an experience they've imagined since they were children watching the parade themselves.

“It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s almost like a dream come true for sure,” one cheerleader said. “I always grew up watching it, so this is like an amazing experience.”

RHS Cheer Eight Riverview seniors prepare for a performance they describe as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a dream come true.

Getting there, however, required a major financial commitment.

The group said each cheerleader needed to raise about $4,000 to make the trip. Their coach said Riverview athletics did not cover the cost.

The postponement then brought expenses the group had not planned for.

“We started a GoFundMe yesterday when we found out,” one cheerleader said. “We raised about $3,000 as of right now, which covered our hotel that we've had to add and our flights, but all of our food that we have to pay for while we are extended is still coming out of our own pocket.”

RHS Cheer Riverview cheerleaders add some sparkle to a young supporter’s hair during one of the fundraisers that helped them raise money for their trip to New York.

The cheerleaders said they're grateful to the people back home who helped make the trip possible in the first place and have continued supporting them through the unexpected extension.

“Just thank you to anyone who donated on the GoFundMe,” one cheerleader said. “We have had the financial responsibility of completely funding our own trip.”

One final practice before the big stage

When Tampa Bay 28 caught up with the group, they had just finished one of their final practices ahead of the parade.

And despite all of the hours of rehearsing the routine, the girls didn't hesitate when asked about one of their favorite parts.

“The hairography,” they said. “It’s amazing.”

Before ending the call, the cheerleaders gave Tampa Bay 28 a preview of what viewers will see when they finally get the chance to perform:

“United as one, together we will cheer! 100 hooray, a century is here!”

For the eight Riverview seniors, Saturday will bring the culmination of weeks of practice, thousands of dollars in fundraising and a few unexpected extra days in New York before a performance they describe as a dream come true.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.